Rod Stewart will perform at Bucharest’s Days

Famous British singer Rod Stewart will have a concert in Bucharest’s Constitutiei Square on September 23, within the Bucharest’s Days event series.

The 73-year old singer had his previous concert in Romania 23 years ago. Access to the concert will be free of charge. Romanian band Vunk will perform in the opening.

The concert is part of the events organized by the Bucharest City Hall to celebrate 559 years since Bucharest was first mentioned in an official document. This year, the event also combines with the celebration of Romania’s Centennial.

Three concerts will take place in Bucharest between September 21 and September 23. On September 21, famous Romanian pan flute maestro Gheorghe Zamfir will have a concert and on September 22, the iMapp video mapping contest will take place followed by a concert of British band Hurts.

(photo source: Rodstewart.com)