Robots deliver public painting performance in Romania

The Austrian artist Niki Passath and his robots will paint for the first time in Romania, in a public performance in Cisnadiaora, in central Romania’s Sibiu county.

In his intervention, Passath will create 12 works with the help of the robots, acting as intermediaries between the artist and his canvases. As such, the art of artificial intelligence is creating emotional unique works by coincidence.

The event takes place on August 11, at the Kunsthaus 7 B gallery. There will be two performances, one at 16:00 and one at 20:00, held under the “Thinking like a machine” title.

The performance has been held before in China, Brazil and this year in Basel, Switzerland, in June.

Artist Niki Passath’s work deals with the relationships between man, machine and the surrounding nature. Born in Graz, in 1977, he lives and works in Vienna and teaches at the University for Applied Arts in Vienna. He studied the cello, architecture, and has a degree in Digital Art.

His presence in Romania is the result of a collaboration between Georg Peithner-Lichtenfels, the director of the GPLcontemporary gallery in Vienna, which represents the artist, and German collector Thomas Emmerling, who owns the Kunsthaus 7B gallery.

(photo source: Kunsthaus 7 B on Facebook)