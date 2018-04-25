Robotic process automation to increase the number of employees in Romania

Most Romanian employers, namely 81% of those who participated in a survey, believe that robotic process automation (RPA) will help maintain or increase the number of jobs in the next years, according to a study by ManpowerGroup.

However, 17% of Romanian employers believe that RPA will determine them to reduce the total headcount in the next 2-3 years, compared to only 10% globally. Meanwhile, only 14% of the questioned employers believe they will increase the number of employees due to robotic process automation, compared to 20% at a global level. Thus, RPA is expected to have a “slightly negative” effect in Romania.

RPA will have a higher negative effect on jobs in the production area, where 41% of the employers expect cuts versus 36% who see increases, while the effect will be positive in the IT departments, where 11% of employers expect increases versus 2% who believe they will reduce the number of employees.

