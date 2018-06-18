21.5 °C
Bucharest
Jun 18, 21:08

Roaming calls, data traffic boom in Romania after “Roam like at home” enforcement

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Romanians talked 1.5 billion minutes in roaming in 2017, three times more than in 2016, while data traffic in roaming went up six times, to 5,811 TB, according to Romania’s telecom authority ANCOM.

The increase was mainly determined by the enforcement of the “Roam like at home” rules, on June 15, 2017, according to ANCOM.

The EU “Roam like at home” rules mean that users don’t have to pay any additional roaming charges when travelling outside their home country in any EU country.

Average mobile internet consumption almost doubles in Romania in 2017

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now