Roaming calls, data traffic boom in Romania after “Roam like at home” enforcement

Romanians talked 1.5 billion minutes in roaming in 2017, three times more than in 2016, while data traffic in roaming went up six times, to 5,811 TB, according to Romania’s telecom authority ANCOM.

The increase was mainly determined by the enforcement of the “Roam like at home” rules, on June 15, 2017, according to ANCOM.

The EU “Roam like at home” rules mean that users don’t have to pay any additional roaming charges when travelling outside their home country in any EU country.

