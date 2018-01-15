Road tax for freight trucks will increase in Romania

The tax for using the national road network in Romania, also known as the “rovignette”, for freight trucks over 3.5 tons will increase, according to a draft bill published by the Transport Ministry, cited by local Ziarul Financiar.

The rovignette for freight vehicles between 3.5 and 7.5 tons will go up from EUR 4 to EUR 12 per day, from EUR 16 to EUR 30 per week, and from EUR 32 to EUR 60 for 30 days. The 12-month vignette will go up from EUR 320 to EUR 600.

For trucks between 7.5 tons and 12 tons, the tax will go up from EUR 7 to EUR 12 per day, from EUR 28 to EUR 33 per 7 days, and from EUR 56 to EUR 66 per 30 days. The 12-month tax will increase from EUR 560 to EUR 660.

The new tax levels will only apply to those who buy the vignettes after the bill goes into force.

[email protected]