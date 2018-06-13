Romanian ministry launches EUR 29 million program for cultural projects

The Culture Ministry is rolling out the Ro-Cultura program, with a EUR 29 million budget for the next three years.

The program is financed through the SEE 2014-2021 Grants and will include seven calls for projects to be launched in the next three years. It aims to “consolidate economic and social development through cultural cooperation, cultural entrepreneurship and the management of cultural patrimony.”

The first call for bilateral relations will be launched on June 20, News.ro reported. It will grant financial support for identifying partner organizations from the donating countries, namely Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, for the preparation of joint projects.

The SEE Grants represent the financial contribution granted by Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein for the decrease of the economic and social disparities in the European Economic Space and for the consolidation of the relations with the EU member states.

[email protected]