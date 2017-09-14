River polluted after strong fire at essential oils factory in Romania

The Mures River and the Orastie stream were polluted following the strong fire that destroyed an essential oils factory in Orastie, a small city in the central-western part of Romania.

The strong fire that occurred on September 12 also affected the air quality in the area. Some 300 people living in the apartment buildings located near the plant were evicted soon after the fire started.

The Orastie stream, which was in the immediate vicinity of the burned hall, was polluted with a film that stretched on about three kilometers. This has resulted in large fish mortality, reports local News.ro.

The authorities are currently working on limiting the pollution.

The fire, which spread across the four-floor plant on a 5,000 sqm area, was extinguished completely after 20 hours. A 24-year-old man was severely injured in the fire, having burns on 80% of his body. He is currently in a stable but serious condition.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: ISU Hunedoara on Facebook)