Ringier makes new attempt to buy leading sports newspaper in Romania

Ringier, one of the biggest media groups in Romania, has started new negotiations to take over Gazeta Sporturilor, the country’s main sports newspaper.

The newspaper is currently part of Intact group, controlled by local businessman Dan Voiculescu, who also owns the Antena 1 and Antena 3 TV stations.

Ringier has already started a due diligence process at Convergent Media, the company that owns Gazeta Sporturilor, local Paginademedia.ro reported.

Ringier and Intact also carried out negotiations for the sale of Gazeta Sporturilor in 2013, but the deal fell through as Voiculescu asked for a higher price after Gazeta’s main competitor, Pro Sport, closed its print edition. Ringier owned Gazeta Sporturilor for a brief period in 1999-2000 and then sold it to Voiculescu.

In 2002, Ringier bought Pro Sport from local media investor Adrian Sarbu, but the newspaper’s editorial team left shortly after that to Gazeta Sporturilor, due to disagreements with the new management. Ringier sold Pro Sport back to Adrian Sarbu in 2007.

