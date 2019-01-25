Famous pianist Richard Clayderman returns to Romania for four concerts this March

Famous French pianist Richard Clayderman will return to Romania this March, when he will perform for his fans in Pitesti, Craiova, Timisoara and Bucharest.

The local tour will begin in Pitesti on March 14, when Clayderman will perform at Casa de Cultura a Sindicatelor alongside the Bucharest Symphony Orchestra.

He will go to Craiova next, where the concert is scheduled to take place at Sala Polivalenta on March 15, and then to Timisoara, where he will perform at the Filarmonica Banatul Timisoara on March 16.

The tour will end with the concert in Bucharest, which is scheduled to take place at Sala Palatului on March 20.

Tickets can be purchased online at Eventim.ro.

Born Philippe Pagès on December 28, 1953, French pianist Richard Clayderman is one of the most beloved contemporary artists. He has registered more than 1,300 songs and sold over 150 million albums during his career, with the most well known song being Ballade pour Adeline. Read more about him here.

(Photo source: Clayderman.co.uk)