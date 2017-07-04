How rich are the leaders of Romania’s ruling coalition?

Liviu Dragnea and Calin Popescu Tariceanu, the leaders of the governing coalition, have managed to raise some big fortunes, according to their new wealth statements submitted in June this year.

Liviu Dragnea, the president of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), earned RON 850,000 (some EUR 185,000) from a 2016 rental agreement (concluded in 2015), and a sale-purchase promise on a plot of land and a building in Turnu Magurele, signed in October 2016, reports local Gandul.info.

Moreover, following a divorce, Dragnea remained with a 3,000-sqm land plot in Turnu Magurele and an apartment and production facilities in the same city. He also owns two cars, namely a Skoda Superb and BMW X5 that was donated by his brother’s relatives.

Liviu Dragnea declared he has only USD 3,000 and about RON 38,000 in his accounts.

Meanwhile, Calin Popescu Tariceanu, the president of the Senate and the leader of junior coalition partner ALDE, inherited two apartments in Bucharest this year. He now owns six apartments (five in Bucharest and one in Navodari), and two land plots and a house in Snagov.

Tariceanu also assigned 250 hectares of forest in Valea Lunga, Dambovita county, for EUR 250,000. He also made RON 3,200 per month from renting an apartment in Bucharest.

His collection of cars includes three Citroen models (1967, 1986, 2010), a Fiat (1966), a Lancia (1970), a Triumph motorcycle (1996), and a 2007 Mercedes of his new wife. Last year, he sold a Citroen for EUR 15,000.

In accounts and deposits, Tariceanu holds EUR 447,000, USD 8,000, and RON 14,500.

