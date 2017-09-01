Aluminum producer invests EUR 1 mln in new warehouse in Bucharest

Reynaers Aluminium Romania, the local subsidiary of the European aluminum solutions producer for constructions, has invested EUR 1 million in a new logistics center located in Southern Bucharest.

The company has recently moved its offices there.

The investment was made from the company’s own funds. The money was used to equip the existing space, for logistics, stock products and recruiting qualified staff, said Daniel Popa, Reynaers Aluminium country manager.

Reynaers Romania’s logistics center has a total surface of about 2,000 sqm.

(photo source: Reynaers Aluminium on Facebook)