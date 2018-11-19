Revival project targets mineral spring resort in northern Romania

A young architect is working to draw attention to the mineral spring resort of Sîngeorz-Băi, in northern Romania, with the help of cultural projects.

As it happened with many similar spa resorts in the country, Sîngeorz-Băi used to be popular with tourists in the inter-war period and during communism. After 1990, it became less attractive. Many of the buildings and facilities degraded as they were involved during lawsuits on their ownership. Other historical buildings were altered during communism, in attempts to be modernized.

Now, Silviu Bors, an architect from Cluj-Napoca, is planning a first cultural event that would reactivate the resort’s park, the host of the historical buildings that could still be saved, Wall-street.ro reported.

Having started a PhD on the resort in 2016, Bors became interesting in doing more than studying when the historical Villa 13, built more than 100 years ago in the park of the resort, was demolished, following years of neglect and an intricate legal status.

Thus, the Sîngeorz-Băi Project began. It benefits from support from the team behind the Băile Herculane Project, aimed at revamping the Băile Herculane resort, in western Romania.

The first step in the Sîngeorz-Băi Project is to gather a community interested on the topic, ranging from authorities and locals to tourists, to a cultural event where the present and the future of the resort could be discussed. The event could be a photo exhibition or a small film festival, Bors explained for Wall-street.ro.

Mineral springs resort in Romania makes new start with EU funds

Art projects spotlight historical Romanian thermal spa resort

Romanian students work to refurbish historical thermal spa resort

(Photo: turismnasaud.ro)

[email protected]