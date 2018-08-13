30.5 °C
Some 47 retailers in Romania accept Bitcoin payments

by Romania Insider
Romania has 47 retailers in 17 cities who accept payments in Bitcoin, most of them being located in Bucharest, according to coinmap.org, cited by local Startupcafe.ro.

Most retailers who accept Bitcoin are in Bucharest and Ilfov county, namely 15. In Bihor county, there are nine retailers who accept Bitcoin, in Constanta and Cluj county there are four retailers who take Bitcoin payments, and in Dolj and Bacau counties there are three such retailers.

According to Forbes, the European city with most retailers that accept Bitcoin payments is Prague, with 148 such retailers.

