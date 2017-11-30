Biggest Romanian retailer spends EUR 64 mln on largest SEE warehouse

The biggest Romanian online retailer eMAG will invest about EUR 64 million in a new warehouse for large appliances. This will be the largest such warehouse in South – Eastern Europe, as well as the retailer’s biggest investment so far.

The company announced plans to build a 120,000 sqm warehouse, a greenfield project which it hopes to finalize by the beginning of 2019, according to Iulian Stanciu, the eMAG CEO. „It will help support eMAG’s rapid regional growth as a Romanian brand and improve processes for large appliances,” Stanciu explained.

The company will build the new warehouse on a 600,000 sqm land close to its existing warehouse, at the Bucharest outskirts, in Giurgiu county, with access to the highway. This will allow it to improve logistic processes.

The new warehouse will have a 3 million-product capacity, hosting mainly big appliances such as TV sets, refrigerators, washing machines, among others. It will also feature automatic sorting technologies and conveyor belts. At peak times, it will load 200 trucks daily.

It is part of a long-term major investment plan which would create 4,000 jobs in total, according to eMAG. For this new warehouse, the retailer will hire 750 staff in a first phase.

Founded in 2001, eMAG is the largest retailer in Romania, with a yearly turnover of over EUR 440 million in 2016, up 45% year-on-year. The retailer is also active in Bulgaria and Hungary.

(photo source: eMAG)