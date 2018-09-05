Retail trade growth slows down in Romania in July

The retail trade turnover in Romania increased by 5.3% in July compared to the same month of 2017, in gross terms, while in seasonally adjusted terms the growth rate was 5%, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS).

Food retail was up 5.8% year-on-year, non-food retail increased by 7.2% while fuel sales only went up by 1.9%.

In June, the increase in retail sales was over 7% compared to June 2017.

In the first seven months of this year, the retail trade turnover went up by 6.4% compared to the same period of 2017, with a 7.4% growth rate for food sales and a 6.9% increase for non-food sales. Fuel sales increased by 3.9% in the same period.

In 2017, the retail trade turnover went up by 10.7% compared to 2016.

