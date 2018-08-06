Retail sales accelerate in Romania in June

The retail trade turnover in Romania increased in June by 7%, in gross terms, compared to the same month of 2017.

In seasonally adjusted terms, the growth was 7.9%, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS). In May, the increase in retail sales was 6.4%.

The 7% growth in June was mainly fueled by non-food sales (+8.2%) and food sales (+7.4%) while fuel sales in specialized stores increased by 4.8%.

In the first half of this year, retail sales went up by 6.5% compared to the same period of 2017. Non-food sales were up 7.4%, food sales increased 7% while fuel sales grew by 4.4%.

