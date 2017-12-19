Traffic restrictions in Bucharest for Christmas fair events

The traffic will be restricted in Bucharest on December 20, and between December 22 and December 27, from 17:00 to 23:00, for the events occasioned by the Christmas fair taking place in Constitutiei square.

The traffic will be restricted on Unirii Blvd, between the I.C.Brătianu and Constiutiei square, including its two additional belts.

The Police recommend the detour routes on Calea 13 Septembrie – Libertăţii Blvd. – Regina Maria Blvd.; Calea 13 Septembrie – Libertăţii Blvd.- Naţiunile Unite Blvd. – Splaiul Independenţei; Calea Călăraşilor – Splaiul Independenţei – Naţiunile Unite Blvd.- Izvor St.; and Unirii Blvd. – Splaiul Independeţei – Naţiunile Unite Blvd.- Libertăţii Blvd.- Calea 13 Septembrie.

The Bucharest Christmas Market, the fair that opened December 1 in the Constitutiei Square, showcases a 30-meter tall Christmas tree, an ice-skating rink, daily concerts and activities for children.

