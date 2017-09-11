Restricted traffic for Bucharest Days celebration

The road traffic will be partially restricted in the Constitutiei Square area in Bucharest, where the Bucharest Days celebration takes place, the Bucharest Road Traffic Police said.

As such, between September 9, at 07:00, and September 18, at 06:00, the restrictions concern the third lane adjacent to the Constitutiei Square (adjacent to the Prosecutor’s Office and the Finance Ministry lanes). The restrictions take place throughout the duration of the event setup works.

Between September 13, at 07:00, and September 18, at 06:00 the restrictions concern the first traffic lane from the Libertatii Blvd, going from the Natiunile Unite Blvd. to the Calea 13 Septembrie road. The traffic in the intersections of the Libertatii Blvd with Calea 13 Septembrie road, and Libertatii Blvd with Natiunile Unite Blvd. will not be affected.

On September 15, between 19:00 and 23:00, the restrictions concern the Unirii Blvd., with its segment between the I.C. Bratianu Blvd. and Constitutiei Square.

Between September 16, starting 12:00, and September 17, at 08:00, the restrictions refer to the Unirii Blvd., on the segment between the I.C. Bratianu Blvd. and Constitutiei Square, and to Libertatii Blvd, on the segment between the Natiunile Unite Blvd. to the Calea 13 Septembrie road.

On September 17, between 19:00 and 23:00, the restrictions refer to the Unirii Blvd., on the segment between the I.C. Bratianu Blvd. and Constitutiei Square.

