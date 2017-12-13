Oracle ranks first among most respected employers in Romania

Oracle Romania ranks first among the most respected employers in the country this year, followed by Microsoft and IBM Romania, according to a survey concluded by the Undelucram.ro online platform.

The list also includes Continental Automotive Group, Vodafone Romania, Emerson Romania, Orange Romania, EY Romania and Genpact Romania.

“Romanian employees are aware of their rights, they know their value better and they are certainly more vocal than a year ago,” Costin Tudor, who founded the Undelucram.ro online platform, said.

Vodafone Romania has been named the best telecom employer whereas Continental Automotive Group Romania is considered the best employer in the manufacturing sector. Kaufland Romania was voted the best employer in retail this year.

In total, over 5,000 companies have created an employer brand on the Undelucram.ro platform this year.

