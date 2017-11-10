Report: 4 million Romanians not working, not looking for a job

Approximately 4 million people aged 15 to 64 do not have a job, are not looking for one, and do not undertake any activities by themselves, according to a report of Romania’s National Bank (BNR) on inflation.

The same report shows only 10% of the inactive population would be available for work, even though they are not looking for a job, Agerpres reported.

Half of the inactive population resides in rural areas.

Of those not working, 46% have secondary education, and 50% attended high school, post-high school or professional schools. A third of the country’s inactive population is made up of elderly people, while among the youth, 80% are enrolled in education. The remaining 20% neither study nor work.

Of the inactive population, the numbers of those entering or re-entering the workforce has been almost close to zero in the last six months, according to the same report.

The numbers come as Romania is faced with a labor force shortage in many sectors, from agriculture to construction or hospitality.

At the same time, Romania is confronted with a deficit of highly-trained personnel, Mugur Isarescu, the central bank governor, said.

“We have a surplus of less prepared labor force. A surplus of labor force in the professional category exists, but it is dropping. At the same time, we have an increasing deficit of highly trained labor force. This is increasingly required in Romania,” Isarescu said.

Central bank: About 30% of Romania’s labor force is abroad

[email protected]