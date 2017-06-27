Renault chief designer: It’s hard to believe someone would pay double for an electric Dacia

It is unlikely that Dacia customers would be willing to pay double for an electric car, said the Renault chief-designer Laurens van den Acker.

“The question is how can we offer electromobility at a good price for our customers. It’s not just Dacia’s problem, it’s the whole industry’s problem. We do not have the luxury of being a premium brand, which may ask EUR 20,000-30,000 in addition to a model just to make it electric,” he explained, reports local Ziarul Financiar.

He said that it will be a challenge for the group to find an electric solution. “However, it’s not impossible,” the designer added.

The future Dacia cars will evolve at a faster pace to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, but the price is under discussion. The Romanian car brand has made a name on the European market through accessibility.

The Renault group plans to reach an average of less than 95 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer starting 2021 compared to 105.6 grams in 2016. The average carbon dioxide emissions at Dacia were 117.6 grams per kilometer last year, according to JATO Dynamics.

[email protected]