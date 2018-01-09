4.5 °C
Regulated gas prices for end consumers increase in Romania

by Romania Insider
Romania’s energy sector regulator ANRE has approved an increase in the price of gas for end consumers, starting January 10.

The regulator increased the fixed sum that gas suppliers can charge their household clients to cover for the gas acquisition price, known as CUG, from RON 81.48 per MWh to RON 88.28 per MWh.

This increase and the update of other components of the regulated gas prices will lead to an impact of RON 0.68 per 100 kWh for end consumers. Thus, a household that uses on average 700 kWh of gas per month, will pay an extra RON 4.8 (EUR 1.03) per month, according to ANRE.

However, the impact of this price increase in the overall household costs will be higher in winter months, when many Romanians use gas to heat their homes, and lower in the summer season.

