Registrations of new companies reach new record high in Romania

The establishment of limited liability companies (SRL) has reached a new record of the last five years after several taxes related to the registration of new companies were removed from February 1 this year.

Moreover, the registrations of self-employed people (PFA) have also seen an increase.

Over 17,600 companies were established in February and March, up 8.3% year-on-year. The number of PFA registrations amounted to over 9,180 during this period, up 19% year-on-year. Despite the increase, the new PFAs remain below the level of the previous years.

Over 2.8 million firms were set up in Romania between December 1990 and March 2017, some 1.32 million of which were erased.

