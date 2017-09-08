Romanian refineries to reduce pollution by following weather forecast

Romanian Environment Minister Gratiela Gavrilescu suggested that refineries in Prahova county should purchase monitoring stations and conclude a partnership with the National Meteorological Administration (ANM) to receive the weather forecast.

They could decrease their activity based on air currents circulation and would thus reduce pollution, according to the minister.

Refineries should acquire the monitoring stations from their own funds. They would use the stations to send information to the Environmental Protection Agency, and indirectly, to citizens.

The measures are however only optional. But refineries will need to introduce some mandatory measures from next year to have their operating permits renewed.

[email protected]