The Red Guard Choir tours Romania this fall

The Red Guard Choir ensemble, led by Russian general Viktor Eliseev, will hold a series of concerts in Romania this fall. The first concert is scheduled for October 18, at Sala Palatului in Bucharest.

The repertoire of the choir encompasses songs from the Russian folklore, patriotic war songs, arias from well-known operas and international pop hits.

For the past ten years the ensemble was known under the name of Red Army Choir. It is also known as the President’s Choir. It is made up of 350 musicians and it performs at most presidential events.

The choir previously performed at the investiture of Russian presidents Boris Yeltsin and Vladimir Putin. It also performed at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Moscow in 1980 and in Sochi in 2014.

Tickets for the Bucharest concert can be purchased at ticketnet.ro, eventim.ro, bilet.ro and startickets.ro.

(Photo: redguardchoir.com)

