Recruiting market in Romania expected to increase 25-30%

The recruiting market in Romania is expected to increase by 25-30% this year due to new investments announced by foreign companies and the expansion of existing local businesses, according to HR services company Adecco.

Expectations are that 2018 will be the most spectacular year for the recruiting industry in the last ten years, but also an extremely difficult year for employers. Companies will need to make extra efforts to keep their most important employees, for whom the wage isn’t the most important criterion anymore, local Profit.ro reported.

Employees specialized in finance, foreign languages, accounting, engineering and middle management don’t choose their employer based on salary but on the benefits packages, the projects they work on, used technologies, and office location. The benefits can reach up to 50% of the wage offered to candidates, according to Marga Radu, Head of Permanent Placement at Adecco Romania.

Employees are also more interested in professional opportunities provided by employers, such as learning experiences, training, and working conditions. Candidates with up to ten years of experience are interested in international projects while important senior employees even get their companies to pay for MBAs or to offer them 1-year sabbaticals.

