Records Museum in Bucharest hosts large collections of stamps, pressing irons, vintage cameras

The Museum of Romanian Records in Bucharest, is home to the largest collection of Romanian stamps, but also to impressive collections of corkscrews, pressing irons, trivets, and vintage cameras.

The museum spreads on five floors, filled with private collections. It was introduced into the Guinness Book of Records five times, both for the importance and the impressive number of exhibits, Stiri.tvr.ro reported.

It was born “from the need of promoting Bucharest and Romania for and by its people. It offers the opportunity to discover forgotten parts of the history of mankind that allow us to see the ingenuity of the human mind through different stages of its evolution and for different aspects of life, from practical things to pleasure and, of course, art,” according to a description on the museum’s website.

The collection of Romanian stamps includes over 100,000 items, gathered in the past 16 years.

The collection of pressing irons and trivets, the support for hot items, is also a large one, including iron or wood pressing items. When it was included into the Guinness Book of Records it numbered 30,000 items. Now the collection has more than 35,000, including a locomotive-shaped pressing iron.

Among the one-of-a-kind items of the museum is a corkscrew made out of materials recovered from the old 18th century London bridge.

The museum also has a collection dedicated to the Golden Stag music festival, encompassing trophies from all of the festival’s editions.

Other unique items are the first phones manufactured by Ericsson and Siemens, a Daguerre vintage camera and the camera model used by Charlie Chaplin.

The museum can be visited only with prior appointment. More on the museum’s collections and how to get there here.

(Photo: Museum of Romanian Records Facebook Page)

