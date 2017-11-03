Record compensation for Romanian woman who lost her unborn baby in car accident

The Ilfov Court set a record compensation of EUR 1.5 million for a woman who was hit by a car two years ago, on a pedestrian crossing. The woman, who was eight months pregnant at the time of the accident, lost her baby and has been in a neuro-vegetative state since then.

The compensation should be paid by the insurance company where the driver had his mandatory car insurance (RCA) policy. However, the Ilfov Court’s decision is not final and can be appealed, reports local News.ro.

The accident occurred on May 18, 2015 in Cristian, a commune near Brasov. Iulia Ganea, who was pregnant at that time, and her husband were crossing the street when a car hit them on the pedestrian crossing. The 44-year-old driver, who was a civil servant at the Cristian City Hall, was under the influence of alcohol when the accident happened. The driver stated that he was looking for his phone, which he had just dropped, and this is why he failed to the see the woman crossing the street, according to the investigators.

The woman was seriously injured in the impact, and her unborn baby did not survive. She has been going through a continuous process of recovery since then, currently being immobilized, dependent on permanent help. She can’t speak and is rarely aware of what is happening around her.

The driver was sentenced to two years and four months in prison, but was released after one year and two months.

The amount that Iulia Ganea should receive is the highest compensation for a road accident victim in Romania. A woman previously got a compensation of EUR 1 million. She had lost an arm following a road accident in 2006.

Irina Marica, [email protected]