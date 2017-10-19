Number of real estate transactions, down 35% in Romania in nine months

Some 451,000 real estate transactions were closed in Romania in the first nine months of this year, according to the National Agency for Cadastre and Real Estate Advertising (ANCPI). The number is 35% lower compared to the same period of 2016, when over 700,000 real estate transactions were registered according to ANCPI statistics.

In September, almost 58,000 real estate deals were registered in Romania, down from almost 86,000 in September 2016. Most of them were registered in Bucharest, namely over 9,350.

In the first nine months of this year, Bucharest saw over 57,000 asset sales, down from 70,000 in the same period of 2016. Cluj county came next, with some 30,500 transactions, and Ilfov, with over 26,500. Caras Severin was the county with the fewest real estate deals sold during this period, namely 2,677.

[email protected]