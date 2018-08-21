Regus manager promoted to Country Manager of IWG in Romania

Belgian group International Working Group (IWG), which holds the Regus and Spaces co-working space brands, appointed Ramona Predescu (Iacob) as Country Manager for Romania.

In her new position, Ramona Predescu manages the IWG Group operations in Romania, continues the development of the Regus brand and will implement the SPACES concept. She has 10 years of experience with Regus Romania and was Country Manager in the last five years.

IWG owns about 20,000 sqm in Romania, with eight Regus locations in Bucharest and two more SPACES locations to be launched this autumn – Unirii View Tower (Corneliu Coposu 6-8) and the Campus Complex 6.1 (Iuliu Maniu Blvd. 6).

