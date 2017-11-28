Railway segment in Romania to be refurbished with EUR 2 bln

The Radna – Gurasada – Simeria railway segment in Western Romania, part of the Pan-European Corridor IV, will be rehabilitated with European money through a project worth RON 9.5 billion (EUR 2 billion).

Romania’s Transport Ministry signed the financing request on Friday last week.

The project aims to modernize the segment’s 141 kilometers. Of the total amount, about 75% comes from EU’s Cohesion Fund whereas 25% comes from the state budget.

The project should be completed by March 1, 2023. In total, some 111 months have been allocated to implement the project starting January 1, 2014.

The train speed on this railway segment will increase to 160 kilometers per hour for passenger trains and 120 km per hour for freight trains. The travel time between Simeria and Arad will thus be reduced from 146 minutes to 74 minutes.

