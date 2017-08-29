20.5 °C
Bucharest
Aug 29, 14:30

Raiffeisen wants to list transport group on Bucharest bourse

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Raiffeisen Bank’s brokerage division will try to list a part of the Transport Trade Services (TTS) transport and logistics group at the Bucharest Stock Exchange by October, according to market sources cited by Ziarul Financiar.

TTS’s Shareholders General Assembly agreed in March to acquire 6% of the 10% stake International Finance Corporation (IFC) holds in the company.

The company’s founder Mircea Mihailescu said in 2012 that he would list 30% of the company in the next “three to four years”, probably on the Vienna or Frankfurt bourses.

IFC, the World Bank’s investment division, acquired a 10% stake in TTS in 2012. In December 2016, IFC sold a stake of 7.75% in the private healthcare operator MedLife on the local bourse.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list