Raiffeisen wants to list transport group on Bucharest bourse

Raiffeisen Bank’s brokerage division will try to list a part of the Transport Trade Services (TTS) transport and logistics group at the Bucharest Stock Exchange by October, according to market sources cited by Ziarul Financiar.

TTS’s Shareholders General Assembly agreed in March to acquire 6% of the 10% stake International Finance Corporation (IFC) holds in the company.

The company’s founder Mircea Mihailescu said in 2012 that he would list 30% of the company in the next “three to four years”, probably on the Vienna or Frankfurt bourses.

IFC, the World Bank’s investment division, acquired a 10% stake in TTS in 2012. In December 2016, IFC sold a stake of 7.75% in the private healthcare operator MedLife on the local bourse.

