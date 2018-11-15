Raiffeisen Bank almost doubles net profit in Romania

Raiffeisen Bank Romania recorded a net profit of RON 718 million (EUR 154 million) in the first nine months of this year, up by 91% compared to the similar period of 2017.

The bank’s assets reached RON 39.15 billion (EUR 10.7 billion) at the end of September 2018, up 15% compared to September 2017, driven by the 19% increase in the net loans portfolio, which reached RON 24.51 billion (EUR 5.26 billion). The bank thus reached a market share of 10% on the loans segment.

Raiffeisen Bank’s revenues increased by 24%, to over RON 1,85 billion (EUR 397 million), in the first nine months, while the operating costs increased by 5%, to RON 930 million (EUR 200 million).

