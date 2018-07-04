Deichman Romania GM promoted to regional management position

Romanian executive Radu Stoica, who has managed the local operations of German footwear retailer Deichmann in the last four years, was promoted to the helm of the group’s operations in Central and South-Eastern Europe, which he coordinates from Vienna, according to his LinkedIn profile, local Wall-street.ro reported.

Radu Stoica also held CFO positions at DIY retailer bayMax Romania and discount supermarket chain Lidl Romania and was also controlling manager at Kaufland Romania.

Deichmann is the leader of the local footwear retail market with a turnover of over EUR 92 million in 2017, up by 9% over the previous year.

[email protected]