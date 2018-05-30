24.5 °C
Bucharest
May 30, 12:31

Former Constanta mayor does WhatsApp interview from Madagascar

by Romania Insider
Former Constanta mayor Radu Mazare, one of the most colorful characters in Romanian politics, did a WhatsApp interview for Euronews.

Mazare, who is currently in Madagascar, seeking political asylum, said he ran away from Romania because he believes he has no chance at a fair trial in Romania.

“In Romania, the justice system is under the control of the Romanian Intelligence Service,” he told Euronews.

Mazare was recently sentenced to six years and six months in jail for abuse of office. He is accused of selling municipal plots of land at undervalued prices, with a total estimated damage for the city of Constanta of EUR 3 million.

Euronews points out that Mazare has not adopted the typical lifestyle associated with an asylum seeker.

“A water sports enthusiast, he has a stake in a kitesurfing resort on the island and holds a long-term lease on land containing 16 luxury bungalows,” according to Euronews.

The former Constanta mayor made it clear he does not want to trade that for the inside of a jail cell in Romania.

