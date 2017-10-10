16 °C
First Romanian appointed as president of INSOL Europe

by Romania Insider
Radu Lotrean, who co-founded the local insolvency firm CITR, was appointed president of INSOL Europe, a European organization specializing in insolvency, bankruptcy and business reconstruction & recovery.

Lotrean is the organization’s first president from Central and Eastern Europe. He was previously INSOL Europe deputy president.

Radu Lotrean said that he wants to prepare the organization for Brexit, to rebrand it and to strengthen the collaboration with the European Commission. INSOL Europe needs a much more dynamic relationship with the European Commission, to produce relevant European studies, taking into account the impact of each EC Directive, he said.

Lotrean graduated from the Faculty of Law of the Babes-Bolyai University in Cluj. He has more than 16 years of experience in the insolvency sector.

