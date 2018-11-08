RadiRo festival brings top radio orchestras to Bucharest

MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Orchestra, one of the oldest radio orchestras in the world, will perform at the RadiRo festival, taking place in Bucharest between November 18 and November 25.

The German orchestra, which was established in 1923, will be conducted by Robert Trevino, a young American conductor who previously worked with the New York City Opera and the Cincinnati Symphonic Orchestra. He is currently a musical director of the Basque National Orchestra and chief conductor of the Malmö Symphonic Orchestra.

RadiRo will also line up the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, performing with cellist Andrei Ioniță; Orchestra de la Svizzera Italiana – Lugano (Switzerland), with pianist Nelson Goerner; the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra (Ireland); and the Croatian Radiotelevision Jazz Orchestra, among others.

The program of the event is available here. Tickets can be purchased at bilete.ro, at the Romanian Post offices, at select Inmedio stores, and at the ticket office of the Radio Hall.

Radio Romania will broadcast live all the concerts in the festival.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]