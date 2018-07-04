PwC Romania promotes three new Partners

PwC Romania, one of the Big4 financial consultancy firms on the local market, promoted three new Partners in the audit, tax and legal services departments starting July 1.

Manuela Guia is the new Partner and coordinator of the teams of lawyers specialized in competition, pharma, data protection, intellectual property, consumer protection and public sector within the Tax and Legal Services department of PwC Romania.

Andreea Mitiriță was promoted Partner within the Tax and Legal Services department. She will focus especially on developing clients from the energy sector. She is also the new M&A leader of the Tax and Legal Service practice within PwC Romania and will coordinate the Timișoara and Iași offices.

Monica Movileanu will step in as Assurance Partner leading the Financial, accounting advisory services practice (CMAAS) in Romania. She will have an important role in developing a strong strategy for the CMAAS services both in Romania and in South-Eastern European territories.

All three new Partners have over 14 years of experience within the firm.

