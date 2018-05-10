PwC Romania recruits diplomat to strengthen public sector practice

Romanian Samira Serbanescu-Voicescu, a diplomat and public affairs specialist, has joined PwC Romania’s team as Senior Manager within the consultancy team.

She has 10 years of experience in diplomacy, which she spent working at the Romanian Embassy in the US, and 7 years of experience in public affairs. She was deputy general manager of consultancy firm McGuireWoods Romania, where she coordinated the energy practice and offer government relations and strategic consultancy advice to big foreign companies.

PwC Romania, one of the biggest financial consultancy firms on the local market, is looking to develop its consultancy services for the public sector.

