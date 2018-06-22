31 °C
PwC names Romanian, expat to lead two departments

by Romania Insider
Big Four firm PwC recently named two new department heads.

Daniel Anghel (opening photo) will replace Mihaela Mitroi at the helm of the Fiscal and Judicial Consultancy Department, while Luca Martini will take over the Consultancy for Businesses and Deals in Romania and SEE from Edward Macnamara.

Anghel previously led PwC’s indirect taxes group for CEE. He is an expert in VAT, customs legislation and international trade. He is also a member of the Foreign Investors Council where he leads the fiscal department.

Luca Martini

Martini has over 25 years of experience in several countries across Europe, Latin America and Asia. Recently, he led a major management-consulting firm in Australia and New Zealand. He has advised clients in various industries, focusing mostly on the financial services, media and retail industries.

