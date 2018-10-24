Four publishing houses in Romania get Creative Europe funding

Four publishing houses in Romania, namely Aramis, Darclee, Minerva and ART Editorial Group, were selected in the Creative Europe programme and will receive funding for the translation, publication and promotion of fiction works, the Romanian Ministry of Culture announced.

The Education, Audiovisual and Culture Executive Agency in Brussels published on October 19 the results of the selection of literary translation projects funded in 2018 through the European Union’s Creative Europe 2014-2020 programme. Four of the five publishing houses in Romania that have submitted proposals to this auction have been selected and will be funded, the Ministry said.

Romania ranks second by the number of projects funded for no more than two years, the same as Bulgaria, Macedonia and the UK. Only Serbia had more projects selected in the programme – five. In addition, out of 32 countries, Romania has the second highest success rate of the submitted projects (80%), after that of Slovenia (100%).

The total grants awarded to the Romanian publishing houses at this selection round amounts to over EUR 180,000.

A total of 151 proposals for literary translation were received at European level for the auction closed on May 23, 2018, and 61 of them will receive funding. 46 of the selected proposals are projects with a maximum duration of two years, the total amount of grants allocated to them being of over EUR 2.42 million, while the rest are three-year strategic projects with an allocation of EUR 1.14 million.

The Creative Europe programme finances the translation, publication, distribution and promotion of fiction works of high literary value, regardless of the literary genre. Since the beginning of the programme, 264 editorial projects have received funding at European level.

Irina Marica, [email protected]