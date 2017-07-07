Public administration hiring, frozen by ear-end in Romania

The Romanian Government plans to freeze all hiring in the central public administration until the end of 2017.

It wants to do so via an emergency ordinance which is under public debate on the Public Administration Ministry website, with July 16 as deadline for proposals to the draft law.

This will allow for an analysis of institutional structures and the human resource efficiency within the Government, ministries and other subordinated institutions.

There are several exceptions to the plan: in diplomacy, the judicial systems and attracting EU funds, hiring will still be possible, and so it will be for jobs where the hiring process has already started.

