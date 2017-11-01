A psychopath boss would make Romanians look for another job

Psychopath bosses and backstabbing coworkers would make the Romanians look for another job as soon as possible, according to a study carried out by local recruitment platform eJobs.

While 42% of respondents said that a psychopath boss would be the main reason for looking for another job, 29% would make this step because of backstabbing coworkers. Only 7% said that nothing would frighten them so much to make them look for another job.

However, while these are just hypothetical reasons for quitting a job, the top of the most frightening things that Romanian employees face daily in the office is dominated by the huge volume of work, invoked by 21% of respondents. Other obstacles are the “”clown bosses,” “the wizard coworkers,” or the “circus meetings.” The list continues with the stress of arriving at the office at a fixed hour in the morning, the fear of being fired, working with an incompetent boss, the unpaid salary or the lack of communication within the organization.

eJobs presented the study on October 31, on Halloween. The survey, which was done on almost 1,300 respondents, showed that 84% of Romanian employees don’t celebrate Halloween at the office. Christmas parties are more common in Romanian offices.

Of the very few who celebrate Halloween, 41% go to a thematic party outside the company, 30% enjoy specific cakes and carved pumpkins, 19% have a party or a Halloween costume contest in the company, and 15% come at the office dressed up in funny costumes.

Irina Marica, [email protected]