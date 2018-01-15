Romania’s ruling party leaders meet today to settle scores

The leaders of Romania’s ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) will meet today to settle the tense situation between prime minister Mihai Tudose and party leader Liviu Dragnea.

Several of the party’s vice presidents called for a meeting of the national executive committee (CEx) after the tensions between Tudose and Dragnea escalated last week.

The prime minister asked for interior minister Carmen Dan’s resignation after the scandal in the Romanian Police determined by the pedophile cop case. However, Tudose suggested that Carmen Dan, a protegee of PSD leader Liviu Dragnea, would not be allowed to resign.

PSD’s executive president Niculae Badalau said on Sunday that the CEx meeting today should decide who goes, either PM Tudose or interior minister Carmen Dan, as it’s clear that they can’t work together anymore. He added that it would be wiser if PSD found a solution to continue with this government.

Several other PSD leaders have expressed their support for either Tudose or Dragnea in recent days. While those who support Dragnea are unhappy with the fact that the PM doesn’t consult the party on important decisions, those who support Tudose say that the Government should have the power to decide not only the responsibility of the governing act. Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea took the opportunity to criticize both Tudose and Dragnea and asked them to stop their political disputes immediately and find a way to work together.

The dispute in PSD started early last week when the prime minister asked in an executive committee meeting the restructuring of his cabinet and a lower number of ministries. The PSD leaders postponed a decision on this matter to the end of January. Immediately after that, Liviu Dragnea embarked on a tour to talk to PSD local leaders in an attempt to secure their support.

