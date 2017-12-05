Romania’s ruling party cancels protest against “parallel state” after King Michael’s death

The ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) has decided to cancel the protest scheduled for the end of this week after the sad news about the death of King Michael I.

The Social Democrats announced the decision in a press release.

“In these sad moments for the entire nation, it is more important to think about what unites us, the goals of all Romanians, both from the country and abroad. Therefore, PSD officially announces that it will not longer organize the rallies that were scheduled for the end of this week,” reads the statement.

Moreover, PSD will also suspend all the political actions planned for this period.

PSD deputy secretary general Codrin Stefanescu announced a few days ago that the party would organize a protest against the so-called “parallel state,” a rally against abuses, against phone tapping, against “violations of citizens’ rights and freedoms.”

In late-November, PSD adopted a resolution to continue supporting the PSD-ALDE governing coalition and the Government led by Mihai Tudose. The statement also invoked the existence of the “parallel and illegitimate state”, a structure allegedly trying to “take control” of the local political scene using public resources.

Some PSD heads have been advocating for organizing massive rallies around the country as an answer to the protests in Bucharest and other big cities against controversial changes to the justice laws and criminal code that the governing coalition has been promoting.

However, many of PSD’s regional leaders didn’t agree to organizing the protests against the “parallel state”, according to some local media. The new corruption investigation against PSD leader Liviu Dragnea has reignited the fight for power inside the party.

Irina Marica, [email protected]