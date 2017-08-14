EUR 47 mln program for unemployed young people in Romania

The Authority for the Operational Program Human Capital Management has approved last week the non-competitive project INTESPO – Recording of Young People in the Public Employment Service Records, according to a statement from the Romanian Ministry of Labor.

The project, which has a budget of over EUR 47 million, aims to increase the number of young people neither in employment nor in education or training (NEET) registered with the Public Employment Service (SPO), and identify at least 200,000 young people aged 16-24 who are not registered in SPO.

“The NEET category includes young people who have failed to integrate into the labor market for various reasons (lack of employment opportunities, lack of skills required on the labor market, etc.), and were not included in education or training programs,” reads the Labor Ministry’s statement.

The new program mainly targets young people with low level of skills, who encounter difficulties in terms of social integration. At least 160,000 of those who will be identified within this program will be registered with the SPO and will receive information and professional counseling.

The project is to be implemented over a period of 48 months.

Data from EU’s statistical office Eurostat showed that nearly one in four young people aged 20-24 in Romania (23.6%) was neither in employment nor in education or training in 2016, this being one of the highest shares in the EU.

Irina Marica, [email protected]