Romania to launch program aimed at improving the Romanians’ access to sports

The Romanian Youth and Sports Ministry plans to launch a new program in early-2018 that would improve the Romanians’ access to organized sports. The new program is called Romania in miscare.

“The purpose of this program is to improve access to organized sports for all Romanian citizens, regardless of their age, gender or socio-economic profile,” said sports minister Marius Dunca.

The County Sports Directorates across the country will be in charge of implementing this program, with the funding amounting to some RON 25,000 (EUR 5,300) per project, the minister also said. The authorities expect around four projects to be implemented in every county.

The program is split into three components, namely support for organized sport at county level (county associations) through project funding, the organization of school sports competitions for pupils in grades III-VI who are not registered at clubs, and actions to promote sports activities and events such as the European Week of Sports twice a year (in February and June).

The program has a total budget of RON 9 million (EUR 1.9 million), according to local Agerpres.

Irina Marica, [email protected]