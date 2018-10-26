Local NGO and bank launch program to recruit 100 volunteers for Bucharest’s delta

Local NGO Vacaresti Nature Park Association and Banca Transilvania launched a program called “Be an Urban Ranger!”, through which they plan to recruit 100 volunteers who will help with the actions carried out in the Vacaresti Nature Park, also known as Bucharest’s delta.

The volunteers would get involved in actions of security and protection, sanitation, and bird and animal monitoring, as well as in educational activities.

Those interested have to fill in the registration form on the Vacaresti Nature Park’s website. Next, the registered volunteers will have to pass through a selection process, with those selected to be part of this program being announced within 10 days.

The Vacaresti Nature Park is the first urban protected area in Romania, and the largest green space of its capital, Bucharest. The green space in the heart of Bucharest was originally designed to become a lake but the works had been abandoned for many years. In the absence of any human intervention, a diverse vegetation and fauna developed in this place. The lake was declared a nature park in the spring of 2016. The park covers 183 hectares.

Irina Marica, [email protected]