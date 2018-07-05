22.5 °C
Romanian supermarket chain expands warehouse

by Romania Insider
Profi Rom Food, the company that operates the Profi supermarket chain, will expand its warehouse in Ploiesti by some 20,000 sqm to create a regional distribution center that will supply its supermarkets in Southern Romania, including Bucharest.

The company’s warehouse is located in the Logicor Ploiesti logistics center and currently has an area of 30,000 sqm.

The new warehouse will include loading docks, offices, and external areas for storing pallets, as well as parking places for the employees and the commercial fleet. Work on the extension will be completed in September.

Profi has reached a network of about 800 stores in Romania. The company had a turnover of over EUR 1 billion and 11,700 employees in 2017.

