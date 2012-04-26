Professional beggars and victims of organized crime spoil Romania’s image

A group of ten Romanians were arrested in Madrid last week for having used handicapped persons from Romania, forcing them to beg downtown Madrid. They had to work 12 hours a day and made EUR 80, according to the Federation of Romanian Associations in Europe (FADERE). However, the federation highlighted the fact that there are one million honest Romanians working in Spain, and only a couple of hundred beggars are spoiling the country’s image. “The Spanish press showing only beggars and prostitutes when talking about the Romanian community is unjustified,” said Daniel Tecu, head of FADERE.

Victims of the network of Romanians were brought to Spain under the false promise they would get jobs and work contracts. After arriving, they were forced into begging and had to come up with at least EUR 80 a day.

“Romanians in need, in Europe, need to be helped. […] But professional beggars who invade the streets of Europe should start working honestly or return home. All these people, who usually don’t have real problems or they simply don’t want to work, or are victims of organized crime, spoil the image of Romanian communities,” said the FADERE representative.

